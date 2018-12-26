Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer, 22, embraced the holiday spirit of giving this year with a truly generous gesture for his parents.

Singer posted a video of the exchange with his parents, which has garnered 7.86 million views on Twitter. He wrote on the platform: "Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad"

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

In the clip, his parents Jacquelyn and Brett Singer were teary-eyed as his mom read from the letter their son had written them in what appeared to be their home on Christmas Day.

"Dear mom and dad, I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done to help me reach my dreams," Jacquelyn Singer read. "From Woodlea Field to Kauffman stadium, there’s actually no way I could’ve done all of this by myself."

Singer wrote that his parents took off work and "spent every dime" to support his dream of playing baseball.

Happy 25th anniversary mom and dad! Thank you for everything you've done and can't wait for the future. Love y'all! pic.twitter.com/D4oNal9Fks — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) October 29, 2014

He fondly remembered traveling around his home state of Florida for the sport, "trying to cheaply eat and save money."

"The money you both spent on traveling, the gear, food, hotels, and Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you," Singer said in the letter.

But, Singer wrote, "there’s something I want to give you" – his mom read this aloud as she looked at her husband in disbelief and grabbed his hand.

"I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well," Singer wrote.

"What!?" Jacquelyn gasped. She wiped a tear away as she continued "Now instead of saving money every weekend to replace the savings you drained ... you can spend it on yourselves."

"Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality," Singer wrote. "I love you both more than you could ever imagine and will never forget what you both have done."

The Royals drafted Singer with their first round selection at No. 18 overall this year, according to MLB. He signed a contract with the team for $4.25 million.