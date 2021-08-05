Key moments from Day 13 of the Olympic Games

Here's what you missed from Day 13 of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

U.S. women’s soccer takes home the bronze

It may not be the color they were after, but the U.S. women’s soccer team will leave Tokyo with a medal. Team USA defeated Australia 4-3 with two goals each by Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

U.S. men’s basketball advances to gold medal game

The U.S. men’s basketball team defeated Australia 97-78 and will advance to the gold medal game. The effort was led by Kevin Durant who scored 23 points and Devin Booker who finished with 20. Team USA will play either France or Slovenia in the gold medal match. If the U.S. wins gold, it will be the team's fourth straight gold medal.

COVID-19 cases at Tokyo Olympics rise to 358, Tokyo reaches record high

There were 31 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, including a Greek artistic swimmer who was staying at the Olympic Village at the time of the positive test. The total now stands at 358, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 5,042 new cases on Tuesday, a new high. The seven-day average increased by 164.0%, according to data from the Tokyo metropolitan government.

USA's Ryan Crouser takes home gold in shot put, men's relay team out of contention

United States shot putter Ryan Crouser took home his second consecutive gold medal, winning also in the 2016 Olympic Games. Crouser saw a very familiar sight at the podium: For the first time in Olympic history the same three athletes finished in the same three spots for two Olympic Games in a row. Team USA's Joe Kovacs took silver and New Zealand's Thomas Walsh finished with bronze.

The U.S. men's 4x100m relay team had another bad baton exchange and failed to qualify after finishing sixth in their heat. What used to be an event Team USA could count on has been plagued by bad exchanges in recent Olympics.

Karate makes its Olympic debut

After years of lobbying, Karate has made its way into the Olympics and debuted in Tokyo on Thursday. The Tokyo Games will hold competitions in both kumite, competitive sparring and in kata, which is a demonstration of form.

