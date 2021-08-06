Allyson Felix wins 10th Olympic medal: Key moments from Day 14 of the Olympic Games

Here's what you missed from Day 14 of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day's events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Summer Olympics is taking place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Allyson Felix makes Olympic history

U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix is now the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time in the Olympics. Felix won the bronze medal in the women’s 400m on Friday, her 10th medal, which ties her with legend Carl Lewis for the most medals for an Olympic track and field athlete.

This was the fifth Olympics for the 35-year-old sprinter, and today’s bronze will be added to her previous six gold and three silver Olympic medals. Felix is also in the relay pool, and if she runs in tomorrow’s 4x400m relay, she would have a chance to surpass Lewis’ record.

U.S. beach volleyball takes home the gold

U.S. beach volleyball players April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Australia 21-15, 21-16 to win the gold medal and complete the set of Olympic medals for April Ross, who won a silver in 2012 and a bronze in 2016.

In the last 48 hours, the U.S. has faced Australia in the women’s basketball quarterfinals, the men’s basketball semifinals, the women’s soccer bronze medal game and the beach volleyball gold medal game. The U.S. has won every match.

Gable Steveson wins the gold in men’s wrestling

Team USA’s Gable Steveson defeated Georgia's Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men's freestyle 125-kilogram class, celebrating with a signature backflip. Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds.

U.S. women’s basketball advances to gold medal game

The United States women’s basketball team beat Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals and will advance to the gold medal game. The effort was led by Brittney Griner, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds. The team is after its seventh consecutive gold medal and will take on Japan in the final game.

COVID-19 cases at Olympics rise to 387, Tokyo hits record high again

There were 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. No new cases involved athletes. The total now stands at 387, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 4,515 new cases on Friday, a new record for the second straight day. The seven-day average increased by 152.7%, according to data from the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Belarusian coaches removed from Olympics

The International Olympic Committee announced it was investigating the actions of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich surrounding the incident with sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya. The two coaches had their credentials canceled and were removed from the Olympics.

The incident started when Tsimanouskaya criticized her coaches on social media. She was quickly removed from her event and taken to the airport against her will to depart for Belarus. Tsimanouskaya said team officials intimated she would face punishment upon her return and, fearing for her safety, she hailed airport police.

Tsimanouskaya was granted a humanitarian visa at the Polish embassy in Tokyo and is currently in Poland.

More scenes from today's action:

