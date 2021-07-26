Key moments from the Olympic Games: Day 3

Here's what you missed from Day 3 of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day’s events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Standard Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Summer Olympics is taking place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US men's swimming takes gold, Ledecky settles for silver

American swimmer Caleb Dressel led the men's team to a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay on Monday, marking Team USA's second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel is on a quest to win six gold medals at the Games and is often referred to as the successor to Michael Phelps, the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals.

Katie Ledecky on the U.S. women's swimming team, another decorated champion, was bested in the 400-meter freestyle by Australia's Ariarne Titmus, nicknamed "The Terminator." Ledecky's silver increased U.S. swimming's current medal total at the Tokyo Olympics to 8.

13-year-old Nishiya Momiji of Japan wins gold medal in women's street skateboarding

Team Japan has now claimed both gold medals in the first two events of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, as Nishiya Momiji won the women's street final after compatriot Yuto Horigome won the men's. Momiji, 13, was joined on the podium by another 13-year-old, Rayssa Leal of Brazil, who won silver, and 16-year-old Nakayama Funa of Japan, who took home the bronze.

COVID-19 cases increase to 153 among Olympic athletes and personnel

There were 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, including three athletes and one personnel member staying at the Olympic Village. The total now stands at 153, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

Meanwhile, the city of Tokyo reported 1,429 new cases on Monday, an increase in the rolling seven-day average of 141.2%, according to data released by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

There were no confirmed cases among the 1,144 U.S. Olympic delegates in Japan as of Sunday.

US softball defeats Japan in warmup for gold medal game

The U.S. softball team defeated Japan 3-1 to keep their perfect 5-0 record, finishing the group stage. The two teams will face off again in the final on Tuesday, a gold-medal rematch of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing where Japan defeated Team USA 3-1.

Typhoon heading toward Japan causes rowing, archery to reschedule

The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee reported that recent forecasts predict the typhoon will make landfall somewhere in the Kanto and Tohoku regions tomorrow, July 27. The heavy rain prediction caused rowing, archery and sailing events to be rescheduled, but the Olympic surfers hope the storm brings in bigger waves, according to the Associated Press.

Osaka and Djokovic a step closer to special goals

Naomi Osaka is hoping to bring home the gold in women’s singles for host country Japan and is on her way after defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2. Novak Djokovic is also closer to something remarkable after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff: a Golden Slam. A Golden Slam is achieved by winning all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the same year, a feat only accomplished by Steffi Graf in 1988.

More scenes from today's action:

