Klay Thompson (ankle) expected to play in Game 2, sources say

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is expected to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"Klay will warm up and we'll see," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "But he was doing better this morning when he checked in with the training staff, so I'm hopeful that he will play."

Thompson was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain entering Sunday's game. He sustained the injury in Golden State's Game 1 win, when Cavaliers guard JR Smith inadvertently undercut his left leg while trying to pick off a pass. Thompson briefly exited the game to receive treatment in the locker room but returned soon after.

Thompson did very little at practice Saturday and was seen walking around Oracle Arena gingerly, with a noticeable limp.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter said he was "planning on playing" in Game 2 and was doing "everything I can to minimize the swelling."

Andre Iguodala, who has missed the past five games with a left lateral leg contusion, will not play Sunday.

"I'm optimistic Andre will play at some point in this series," Kerr said. "He has gotten better gradually, but there's no way of knowing for sure at this point."

ESPN's Chris Haynes contributed to this report.