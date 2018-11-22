Kyrie Irving: Thanksgiving comments made out of frustration

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has tweeted about his profane dismissal of Thanksgiving following Wednesday's game, saying he went too far with his comments.

After being wished a happy Thanksgiving by a reporter following the Celtics' 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks, Irving retorted that he doesn't celebrate the holiday before saying, "F--- Thanksgiving."

On Thursday, Irving took a more respectful tone.

Irving told NBC Sports Boston that his issues with the holiday stem from his Native American heritage.

His mother was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Over the past few years, Irving has embraced his heritage, including getting a tattoo of the tribe's logo on the back of his neck

In August, Irving took part in a Lakota naming ceremony and was given the name "Little Mountain."