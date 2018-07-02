Ex-Lakers center Julius Randle joining Pelicans on 2-year, $18M deal

Free-agent center Julius Randle, fresh off a career season with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.

The deal comes shortly after the Lakers renounced Randle's rights on Monday, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. It includes a player option on the second year, which can allow Randle, 23, to return into unrestricted free agency in a much looser financial market in 2019.

Randle, a forward-center, will sign the midlevel exception with the Pelicans, who can pair him with All-NBA forward Anthony Davis.

New Orleans is still working through the details of how Randle's arrival will impact free agent center DeMarcus Cousins' potential future with the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.

Randle averaged 16.8 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers last season.