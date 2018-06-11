Lakers' Lonzo Ball had PRP shot, stayed off court for 1 month

ONTARIO, Calif. -- Lonzo Ball had a platelet-rich plasma shot to treat and strengthen his left knee and the Los Angeles Lakers point guard said he was able to resume basketball-related activities on the court last week.

Ball underwent the PRP shot and stayed off his left knee for about a month to let it heal after missing the final eight games of the regular season due to a left knee contusion.

Ball said the injury was minor and did not require surgery. He has been working out in the weight room since the season ended in April.

"I just got back [on the court]," Ball told ESPN at the Big Baller Brand Junior Basketball Association media day at Citizens Business Bank Arena, where he joined his father and brothers. "But I have been lifting weights. Nothing stopped me from doing that. I just got back on the court though, but everything is feeling good."

"Just basically took time off [to let the knee heal]," added Ball, who played in 52 games and averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals as a rookie. "They [treated] it and it feels good now."

Ball said he is at 100 percent and fully healthy. At the team's exit interviews in April, Ball said Lakers president Magic Johnson told him that this would be the biggest summer of his life.

The Lakers want Ball, 20, to get bigger and stronger to be able to stay on the court and avoid injury. They also want the point guard to work on developing more offense and consistency with his shot.

"Just keep working. As simple as it is, don't make it any harder than it has to be," Ball said of this being a pivotal summer for him. "For me, just getting in the gym and get better."

Ball, who shot 36 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3-point range, said he has been working on his ballhandling and shooting since returning to the court.

"Just been in the weight room, trying to put on that weight," said Ball, whose younger brother LaMelo will play in the eight-team JBA when its season starts on June 21. "And on the court, a lot of ballhandling, a lot of shooting. I am trying to critique everything and fine tune and get ready for next year."