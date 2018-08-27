Larry Fitzgerald among Arizona stars to serve in John McCain's memorial

Three Arizona sports legends will participate in Sen. John McCain's memorial service Thursday.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is one of six speakers who will pay tribute to McCain. Former Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez and former Coyotes forward Shane Doan will serve as pallbearers.

The three athletes were close friends of McCain.

Fitzgerald's tribute will come before that of former vice president Joe Biden. The Cardinals will play their final preseason game later that night against the visiting Broncos.

Doan and Gonzalez, who are both retired from their sports, are two of 14 pallbearers. Both men released statements after the death of McCain, praising the senator's patriotism and friendship.

McCain, an avid Arizona sports fan, died Saturday at age 81.

Thursday's ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. ET at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix. About 1,000 seats were made available to the public.