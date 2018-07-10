LeSean McCoy: Accusations of domestic violence, child abuse 'are completely false'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has denied accusations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

Earlier Tuesday, an unidentified Instagram user posted a graphic image of a woman with cuts and bruises on her face along with a message that accused McCoy of beating the woman. The post also included allegations that McCoy beat his son, beat his dog and used "illegal steroids."

McCoy responded shortly after noon ET Tuesday on his own Instagram account, saying that the "totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false."

The Bills also are aware of the allegations, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini. McCoy's agent Drew Rosenhaus and the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

