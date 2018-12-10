Le'Veon Bell 'likes' Instagram post showing Steelers-Raiders final score

At least one Pittsburgh Steeler seems to be taking satisfaction in the team's three-game losing streak.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, who's sitting out the season over a franchise-tag dispute with the Steelers, "liked" the Instagram post from the team's official account sharing the score of Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Bell said in October that he was rooting for Pittsburgh and watching every game while he was away, but at that point, he planned to return in 2018. Two years of rocky franchise-tag negotiations created distance between two sides that couldn't agree on a long-term contract.

As a result, Bell forfeited a $14.5 million tag to preserve himself for free agency.

The Steelers have averaged 65.8 rushing yards per game the past four weeks, and the combo of Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley rushed for 32 yards on 16 carries against Oakland.

James Conner won AFC Offensive Player the Month in October but has missed time with an ankle injury.