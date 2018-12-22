Two LSU athletes questioned after fatal shooting in Baton Rouge

Two LSU athletes were taken into custody for questioning after a fatal shooting Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WBRZ, citing sources, reported that the athletes are members of the team, and a source confirmed to ESPN that one is sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The victim, who was not an LSU athlete, was found fatally shot in the backseat of a truck, a police spokesman told the Baton Rouge Advocate.

The athletes called 911 and waited at the scene. They have not been arrested, police told the newspaper.

Edwards-Helaire is the Tigers' second-leading rusher this season with 626 yards and seven touchdowns on 136 carries. No. 11 LSU meets No. 8 UCF in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 (ESPN, 1 p.m.).

"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident, and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."