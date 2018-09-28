LSU's Wayde Sims killed in shooting

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was killed in a shooting near the Southern University campus early Friday morning, Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Police confirmed.

Sims, a 20-year-old junior from Baton Rouge, was shot at a Subway restaurant across from Southern University's stadium around 1:25 a.m. ET Friday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound, according to Baton Rouge police.

Sims, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 5.6 points with 2.9 rebounds in 32 games last season. He was the Louisiana 2014-15 Gatorade Player of the Year after leading University Lab High in Baton Rouge to three consecutive state titles from 2014-16.

His father, Wayne Sims, also played basketball at LSU from 1987-91.

LSU teammate Aaron Epps shared his thoughts about Sims on early Friday morning.