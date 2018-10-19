Luke Rockhold out of UFC 230 with injuries; event trying to keep Chris Weidman on card

UFC 230 has taken another hit.

Luke Rockhold (16-4) told ESPN on Friday that he has been forced to withdraw from his co-main event fight against Chris Weidman (14-3) due to multiple injuries.

According to Rockhold, his surgically repaired left shin recently got infected again, forcing him to have a stem-cell graft inserted. In addition, he said he sprained his right knee on Thursday and also recently suffered a broken nose.

"I need at least one weapon to make it to the party," he said.

Rockhold is hoping to return to action in late 2018 or early 2019 after what his doctors are saying will be a four-week recovery.

Meanwhile, the UFC is hoping to keep Weidman on the Nov. 3 card at Madison Square Garden in New York, sources told ESPN.

According to multiple sources, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, who is scheduled to fight David Branch on the card, is one name being discussed to replace Rockhold in the co-main event.

Rockhold vs. Weidman 2 was a rematch of a fight that happened at UFC 194. Rockhold won the first fight via fourth-round TKO en route to becoming middleweight champion.

UFC 230 will be headlined by Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the UFC heavyweight title.