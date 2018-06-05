Mercury's Diana Taurasi reaches 8,000-point milestone

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, on Tuesday reached the 8,000-point mark for her career.

Taurasi, who entered Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty with 7,997 points, reached the milestone on a free throw to cap a three-point play with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter.

She entered the WNBA in 2004 and has played all 14 seasons with the Mercury, with whom she has three championships and was the 2009 MVP.

The eight-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP became the WNBA's leading scorer in 2017, surpassing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488 points.