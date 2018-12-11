NASA offers to show proof of moon landing to Warriors' Stephen Curry

NASA has offered to show Stephen Curry proof the United States landed on the moon in 1969 after the Golden State Warriors star said in a podcast that he didn't believe the event ever happened.

"We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets," Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman, told The New York Times. "We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we're doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay."

Curry expressed his doubts on the Ringer's "Winging It" podcast, asking, "we ever been to the moon?" Fellow NBA players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore, who host the podcast, answered, "no."

"They're going to come get us, I don't think so either," Curry said. "Sorry, I don't want to start conspiracies."

Asked to clarify by co-host Annie Finberg, Curry again said he didn't believe the landing happened.

Curry isn't the only NBA player to support a conspiracy theory. Last year, the Celtics' Kyrie Irving said the Earth was flat and later apologized for his comments this year.