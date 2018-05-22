NFL approves rule changes regarding kickoffs, ejections in effort to bolster player safety

May 22, 2018, 6:56 PM ET

The NFL today approved changes to kickoffs as well as replay review of all NFL player ejections.

The kickoff rule changes will be re-evaluated after the season.

The changes to kickoffs, designed to reduce high-speed collisions, include the following:

  • The elimination of running starts for kickoff coverage teams
  • A requirement that eight of the 11 men on the return team must be aligned in the "setup zone" within 15 yards of the ball
  • No blocking within the "setup zone" until after the ball touches the ground
  • The elimination of two-man wedge blocks
  • The kickoff team must have five men lined up on either side of the ball, a move that will limit schemes designed to get free runners in coverage down the field.

The NFL also tweeted out more details on the new kickoff rules.

