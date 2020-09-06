Novak Djokovic out of US Open after accidentally hitting line judge with ball Djokovic was forced to default the match as a result of the incident.

Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his round of 16 match and is now out of the U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball.

In the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta, the top-seeded Djokovic hit a ball after a point toward the backboard of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The ball struck a line judge, causing the judge to collapse and gasp for air. The line judge had to be helped off the court.

Djokovic, the three-time U.S. Open champion, appeared to be frustrated throughout the match.

After ten minutes of debate with on-court officials, Djokovic was defaulted from the match.

In a statement, the U.S. Tennis Association said, "In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the U.S. Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 U.S. Open."

The USTA also said that Djokovic will lose all ranking points he earned at the Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament and could face future fines because of the incident.

In his post-match press conference, Carreno Busta said he did not see the incident when it happened.

"I was looking to my coach, celebrating the break. And when I turned back again the line umpire was on the floor," the Spaniard said. "I was in shock because I never expected this moment."

Carreno Busta said officials made the right call.

"The rules are the rules," he said. "I think the referee and the supervisor did the right thing."

Djokovic left the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center without taking questions.

The Serbian grand slam champion had been the favorite to win the tournament, which has been played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's U.S. Open will now be the first time since 2014 that the men's singles title will go to a first-time winner. The disqualification also breaks Djokovic's streak of 26 winning matches this year.