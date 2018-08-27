Odell Beckham Jr. near extension to be highest-paid WR

Odell Beckham Jr. is a closing in on a new deal with the New York Giants that will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in , according to ESPN's Josina Anderson and the NFL Network.

Beckham was set to make $8.5 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He had been seeking a contract extension for the better part of the past two years and was optimistic in recent weeks that a deal would work itself out.

The deal opens the door for Beckham to make a return to the field for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Beckham has not played in the preseason after breaking his ankle in October and with the likelihood of a new deal lurking.

Beckham, 25, had at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three professional seasons. He was quickest to 200 receptions and 3,000 yards in NFL history, needing just 30 games to accomplish each feat.

Information from ESPN's Jordan Raanan was used in this report.