Orioles starters Kevin Gausman, Darren O'Day traded to Braves

The Baltimore Orioles sent right-handed starters Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day to the Atlanta Braves, the teams announced Tuesday.

In exchange, the Orioles are getting four minor leaguers -- right-hander Evan Phillips, infielder Jean Carlos Encarnacion, catcher Brett Cumberland and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann -- and international slot money.

Gausman, 27, is 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA for the Orioles this season. He is under contract and arbitration-eligible through the 2020 season.

O'Day appeared in 20 games for the Orioles before having season-ending surgery on his left hamstring. He had a 3.60 ERA and two saves before the injury. The 35-year-old veteran has a 2.56 career ERA in 11 seasons and is under contract through 2019.

Cumberland, 23, was selected by the Braves in the second round of the 2016 draft. He is hitting .228 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in two levels of the Braves' system this season. He is currently at Double-A Mississippi.

Phillips has an 8.53 ERA in four appearances with the Braves this season. The 23-year-old right-hander is 4-4 with a 1.99 ERA in 31 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Zimmermann, a 23-year-old left-hander, is 9-4 with a 2.86 ERA in two levels of the Braves' system this season. He also is currently at Double-A Mississippi.

Encarnacion, 20, is hitting .288 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs for Class-A Rome this season.

It is the second trade between the teams this week. The Braves also got right-handed reliever Brad Brach from the O's for international bonus money.

Also on Tuesday, the Braves put pitcher Peter Moylan on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain.