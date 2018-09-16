Patrick Mahomes sets record for TD passes in first 3 games

PITTSBURGH -- Three games as an NFL starting quarterback, and Patrick Mahomes is already in the record books.

Mahomes threw six touchdown passes on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-37 at Heinz Field. Mahomes has 10 scoring passes in his first three career starts, counting the final game last season and the first two this year.

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, that's an NFL record for the first three games of an NFL career, breaking the old mark of eight held by Marcus Mariota and Mark Rypien.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in last week's regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. He is the second NFL quarterback to throw at least four TD passes in each of the first two games of a season.

Drew Bledsoe of the New England Patriots in 1997 is the other.

Mahomes moved the ball around well. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill each had at least five catches. Kelce and Watkins each had at least 100 receiving yards.

Five players had at least one touchdown catch, Kelce leading the way with two.

Mahomes was 23-of-28 for 326 yards and a passer rating of 154.8.