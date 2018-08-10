The PGA Championship 2018: Tournament news, schedule, coverage and analysis

The 100th edition of the PGA Championship, the year's final major, gets going at Bellerive.
PGA Championship 2018: 411
Dates: Aug. 9-12
Location: Bellerive Country Club
Tournament days
Thursday's 1st round
- O'CONNOR: How Tiger, Rory and JT brought the cool factor. READ
- VAN VALKENBURG: Trying to avoid the unavoidable Rickie Fowler question. READ
- HARIG: Fowler remembers Jarrod Lyle. READ
- HARIG: Tiger grinds his way to a 70. READ
Previewing 100th PGA
WEDNESDAY
- COLLINS: Ranking every player in the field. READ
- RINALDI: All Tiger is missing is a major. WATCH
- ESPN STAFF: Our predictions for the PGA Championship. READ
- Stats & Info: Eliminating everyone to find a winner. READ