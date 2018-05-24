Pistons hire Ed Stefanski to oversee overhaul of basketball operations

The Detroit Pistons have hired Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski as a senior adviser responsible for overhauling the franchise's basketball operations, he told ESPN on Thursday. Stefanski will assess the current front office and oversee the process of hiring a GM and coach.

Stefanski, who will report to owner Tom Gores, has a three-year contract and will be tasked with overseeing the assemblage of a new Detroit front office and coordinating a head-coaching search in Detroit's post-Stan Van Gundy era.

"I'm going to Detroit to meet with all the employees, and I am going to listen to all their thoughts and visions," Stefanski told ESPN. "And then I am going to give advice to our owner, Tom Gores, on how we are going to structure things going forward. The big thing right now, though, is that we need a head coach and a GM. Those will be two items that we will probably do simultaneously."

The Pistons' top target in the coaching search is former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey, according to league sources. Stefanski, 64, is regarded as a well-connected and energetic executive -- with a Wharton School of Business background.

A formal announcement is expected to come Thursday morning.

Stefanski will move quickly to assess Pistons general manager Jeff Bower and the existing front-office staff, which had been largely assembled under Van Gundy, sources said. Stefanski will work on separating the powers of basketball operations and the coaching staff, which had belonged to Van Gundy as president of basketball operations and head coach for the past four years.

Stefanski and the Pistons will immediately start a coaching search and plan to engage Casey immediately, league sources said. Stefanski was part of a Raptors front office, along with Bryan Colangelo, that hired Casey in 2011.

The Pistons' new front office, centered on Stefanski, will look closely at hiring a rising front-office executive in a general-manager-type role, league sources said. Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon met with Detroit officials to discuss such a high-level role and will remain a serious candidate, league sources said.

Television analyst Brent Barry, a 14-year NBA veteran and two-time champion, is a front-runner to land in a complementary role in the Pistons' front office. Popular ex-Pistons player Tayshaun Prince -- who is completing his first year in the Memphis front office -- will be a strong candidate to join Stefanski in Detroit, too, league sources said.

Stefanski was the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2007 to 2011, before joining the Raptors as executive vice president of basketball operations from 2011 to 2013. Memphis hired Stefanski in 2014 as vice president of player personnel.

Stefanski was part of rebuilding the Nets under Rod Thorn, building a roster that advanced to two NBA Finals. He was the Nets' general manager from 2004 to 2007 after starting in the team's front office in 1998. Stefanski played college basketball for legendary Pistons coach Chuck Daly as an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Pistons are still expected to reach the Eastern Conference playoffs. Van Gundy and Bower engineered a trade for LA Clippers All-Star Blake Griffin in February but played without starting point guard Reggie Jackson and Griffin for much final stretch of a 39-43 season due to injuries. Together, Griffin and Jackson were 3-1. With Jackson in the lineup, the Pistons were 27-18 on the season.

The Pistons missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, after earning the eighth seed with a 44-38 record and losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of 2016-17 Eastern Conference playoffs.