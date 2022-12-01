Police seek to arrest former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown for domestic battery

A woman accused Brown of throwing a shoe at her earlier this week.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Florida for former NFL star Antonio Brown in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier this week.

Brown, who is not yet in custody, allegedly got into a verbal argument with a woman and threw a shoe at her on Nov. 28, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The troubled former wide receiver also "attempted to evict" the woman and then locked her outside of the South Tampa home, Tampa police said.

Tampa police are currently outside Brown's home, according to Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.

Brown last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but only appeared in seven games before blowing up on the sideline in a game against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. He briefly argued with coaches, removed his pads and jersey on the sideline and walked back to the locker room. The team released Brown the same week.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.