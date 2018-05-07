Red Sox OF Mookie Betts, Meghan Markle share ancestors, report says

Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts and actress Meghan Markle -- soon to be a member of the Royal Family -- could be distant relatives, according to a report by The Boston Globe.

Betts and Markle, who is to wed Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle, have ancestors from the same part of Alabama, an amateur genealogist told The Globe.

According to Jim McNiff, a retired college professor who had previously traced the roots of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady back to Boston, found that Betts' great-great grandfather Joseph Betts and Markle's great-great grandfather Jacob Betts were from Madison County, Alabama.

While McNiff's research was inconclusive as to whether Jacob and Joseph were related, he found that many of the residents of Madison County were descendants of slaves owned by Elisha Betts.

Mookie Betts is expected to be in London next summer, with a two-game Red Sox-Yankees series there set to be announced Tuesday by Major League Baseball for June 2019.?

"That would be cool to meet her," Betts told The Globe. "I wonder if she's a baseball fan."