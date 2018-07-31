Reports: Rays trade two-time All-Star Chris Archer to Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a major move before Tuesday's trade deadline, agreeing to acquire two-time All-Star pitcher Chris Archer in a deal that is being finalized with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports.

The Rays will receive two of the top young players in the Pirates' organization, outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow, along with a third player who is still undetermined, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Archer is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts this season. He will be a front-line starter in a Pirates rotation that already includes Jameson Taillon.

The Pirates (55-52) have won 13 of their past 16 games and entered play Tuesday just 3½ games behind the Diamondbacks (59-49) for the NL's second wild card.