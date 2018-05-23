Richie Incognito being held for psychiatric evaluation after incident

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito was being held for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation Wednesday after an altercation at a Florida gym, Boca Raton police said.

Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said officers received a call from a patron at Life Time Gym about a disturbance involving Incognito. He was not arrested but was taken into custody under Florida's Baker Act, which allows for involuntary psychiatric commitment for people seen as a danger to themselves or others.

Police offered no further details about the incident.

The 34-year-old Incognito announced this year that he was retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL, the last three with the Bills. The Bills released him from their reserved/retired list Monday, leaving open the possibility he could sign with another team.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has had a series of troubles. Incognito was among the players identified for targeting teammate Jonathan Martin in the Miami Dolphins' bullying scandal during the 2013 season. The NFL suspended Incognito for the final half of that season, and he was eventually released by Miami before being reinstated by the league the following offseason.

Incognito was out of football for 18 months before the Bills signed him to a one-year contract.

Incognito told The Buffalo News that he made the decision to retire for health-related reasons, saying, "My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me."

The retirement came after Incognito and the Bills agreed to a renegotiated contract in March that included a $1.7 million pay cut in 2018, which would have been the last year of his contract. Days before retiring in April, Incognito fired his agent, David Dunn, in a tweet.

At the time of his retirement, Incognito remained under investigation by the NFL for an allegation made by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue that Incognito used racial slurs during the Bills' AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Jaguars in January.

ESPN's Mike Rodak and The Associated Press contributed to this report.