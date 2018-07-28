Seahawks, Duane Brown reach 3-year, $36.5M extension

The Seattle Seahawks and left tackle Duane Brown have agreed to terms on a multiyear extension, it was announced Saturday.

A source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that the extension is for three years and is valued at $36.5 million.

Brown, who turns 33 in August, was set to make $9.75 million in 2018, the final season of the contract the Seahawks inherited when they acquired him in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans last year.

The extension means Brown will be under contract through the 2021 season. It comes as All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas continued to hold out for a new deal of his own. Thomas has called for the Seahawks to either extend him or trade him.

Brown was one of several prominent Seahawks entering a contract year along with Thomas, defensive end Frank Clark, linebacker K.J. Wright and receiver Tyler Lockett.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Seahawks finished the 2017 season with only 1,027 rushing yards by non-quarterbacks -- the fewest in the NFL since the 2006 Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led the team with 586 rushing yards last season. Running back Mike Davis was next at 240 yards.

On Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke glowingly about what Brown has shown since he arrived in a midseason trade last year.

"Duane made an immediate impression on us when he got here. This is a real leader. He's a real man in that huddle and in the locker room, and we're very, very fortunate to have him," Carroll said. "He's a great worker. He's really, really an astute ballplayer. He's got a great voice and perspective that's gonna help other guys.

"Last year, it was right in the middle of everything [when he was acquired]. He couldn't have the effect, but you could see the potential, and he's just taken off in the offseason and done a great job. He's a big factor for us right now. We just love having him on our team."