Source: WR Martavis Bryant signing 1-year deal with Raiders

Receiver Martavis Bryant is signing a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The Raiders previously released Bryant on roster cutdown day because they were concerned about a possible league-imposed suspension and needed the roster spot.

A source told Graziano that Bryant and the Raiders discussed potentially re-signing him at the time of his release, and that he is still in "wait and see mode" with regard to a potential suspension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that Bryant is facing a yearlong suspension for his latest violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The NFL is reviewing the matter and could issue its ruling as early as this week, a source told Schefter.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Bryant violated the league's drug policy at some point during the offseason.

Bryant's latest setback factored into the Raiders' decision to cut him just four months after they traded a third-round draft pick, the 79th overall selection, to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire the talented but troubled receiver.

Said Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Sept. 2: "Perhaps we get Martavis again next year and we can get the best out of him."

Bryant, 26, was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy but returned to haul in 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season.

NFL Network first reported that Bryant and the Raiders were reuniting.

Information from ESPN's Adam Schefter was used in this report.