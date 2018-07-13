Sources: Jabari Parker, Chicago Bulls making progress on offer sheet

Restricted free-agent forward Jabari Parker and the Chicago Bulls are progressing on an offer sheet deal, league sources told ESPN on Friday.

A deal could be finalized as soon as Sunday, league sources said.

Parker, a Chicago native, isn't expected to have an offer sheet matched by the Milwaukee Bucks. The team has discussed allowing Parker to become an unrestricted free agent by pulling his qualifying offer, but that has yet to happen, league sources said.

The Bulls are banking on revitalizing Parker's career, restoring him to top condition and fulfilling his promise as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. Parker has shown the promise to be an elite scorer in the league. The Bulls would add him to a young core that includes Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

Parker, 23, has suffered two different ACL tears in his left knee during his career. He had his best season in 2016-17 -- averaging 20 points, six rebounds and nearly three assists in 50 games before suffering another knee injury.