Steph Curry and 5-year-old daughter celebrate big win in the cutest way

NBA star Stephen Curry and his 5-year-old daughter, Riley, celebrated the Golden State Warriors' Game 7 win in the cutest way.

News cameras captured the daddy-daughter duo celebrating with a special handshake on Monday, just moments after the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, securing a spot in this year’s NBA Finals.

ABC San Francisco station KGO shared a clip of the precious exchange on Twitter late Monday, calling it the "cutest celebration ever."

We caught this adorable moment between Stephen Curry and his daughter Riley after the Dubs epic Western Conference Finals win. Can you say, cutest celebration ever? More Warriors hype here: https://t.co/JuAc0yQ96i. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/s8pAa96xOA — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 29, 2018

The Warriors came back from a first-half deficit during the third quarter, when Curry scored more than half of his 27 points.

Curry -- with his wife, Riley and her 3-year-old sister, Ryan, by his side -- said he was just happy to put the "stressful but fun" night behind him.

"For us to have the firepower to kind of turn the momentum to our side pretty quickly, you know, get some stops, make some shots, and start to feel a little bit better about ourselves, it was a fun night all the way around," Curry told ESPN after the game. "You have to have endurance, you've got to have resiliency, you've got to have confidence in yourself, no matter how the game's going up until that point, that you can turn it around."

The Warriors are scheduled to host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday, the fourth straight Finals matchup between the two teams.