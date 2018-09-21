Tiger Woods shares 36-hole lead for first time since 2015 at Tour Championship

ATLANTA -- A good bit of the work was undone by a back-nine double-bogey, but on a day when Tiger Woods fought his swing, he also managed to get to the top of the leaderboard.

For the first time since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, Woods will take a share of the 36-hole lead into the weekend of a PGA Tour event, with his 2-under-par 68 Friday at East Lake Golf Club good for a tie at the Tour Championship with Justin Rose.

Woods led by two shots with three holes to play, but a wayward drive at the par-4 16th, followed by an approach that plugged in the lip of a bunker, led to a double-bogey 6, dropping him back into a tie with Rose -- the No. 1-ranked player in the world -- who shot 67.

Rory McIlroy, after a 68, trails by two shots, with Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas tied for fourth, three shots back.