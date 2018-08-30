Five-time Pro Bowler Elvis Dumervil announces retirement

Elvis Dumervil, who recorded 105.5 sacks over his 12-year NFL career, has decided to "step away" from the NFL to focus on his family and his off-the-field business, he announced Thursday on .

"After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what's next in my career, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time," Dumervil said in his post. "It's been an incredible 12-year run."

Dumervil was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 draft by the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent seven seasons. He also played four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

The 34-year-old defensive end was a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro selection and led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2009. He ranks 26th all-time with his 105.5 sacks.

Dumervil led the 49ers with 6.5 sacks in 2017, but the team decided not to pick up his option for the 2018 season. Last season, Dumervil became the 32nd player to reach the 100-sack milestone since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 and the first player under 6-foot-1 to do so. He also joined John Abraham as the only players to record at least a half-sack against all 32 NFL teams.

"My body still feels great," Dumervil wrote in the post, "and I know I can still help a team win. I will miss being on the field, particularly on Sundays. But I also have a wife and two young children who need me and a real estate business that I can now turn my attention to full time.

"Football was certainly a huge part of my life but it wasn't my entire life. I look forward to my next chapter with no regrets."

Dumervil also tallied 262 tackles, forced 23 fumbles with 13 recoveries and had an interception during his NFL career.