Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, the star quarterback announced in a statement Tuesday morning.

"I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career," Brady said.

He did not mention where he's headed but added, "My football journey will take place elsewhere."

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is seen after their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

"I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team," he said of his 20-year run in New England.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots waits to congratulate teammate Matt Cassel after he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins on October 28, 2007 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

In the 2000 draft, he was the 199th pick overall.

Brady, 42, leaves New England with 41 playoff starts since 2001, has played in nine Super Bowls, won six and notched four Super Bowl MVP awards.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots warms up for a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Aug. 13, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Among his many accomplishments, Brady also has three league MVP awards -- 2007, 2010, 2017 -- which according to ESPN ties him with Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas. Peyton Manning holds the record for MVP titles.

Brady has led the Patriots to at least 12 regular-season wins 13 times, an all-time high.

Recently, Brady also became the first 42-year-old quarterback in NFL history to start every game in a regular season.

