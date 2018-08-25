Tributes pour in from sports world in wake of Sen. John McCain's death

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday after battling brain cancer for more than a year, was a passionate boxing fan who long advocated for better protections for professional fighters. He was 81.

Condolences came from all corners of the sports world shortly after an aide announced the senator's death. McCain was a Navy fighter pilot in Vietnam, was elected to the Senate from Arizona six times and ran for the presidency twice.

"Great man, really terrific guy, great boxing fan," Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena, where he was promoting an ESPN-televised card. Top Rank planned to include a memorial tribute to McCain during the telecast.

McCain boxed while attending the U.S. Naval Academy in the 1950s. In 1996, he was a key architect of, and helped gain passage for, the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, a federal law aimed at protecting professional boxers financially and medically.

"I thought the Ali Act was terrific," Arum said. "The problem is boxing changes. ... It needs to be modernized (but) very definitely it was very pro-boxers. One thing is boxers never knew financially what was involved in a fight, and the disclosure required by the Muhammad Ali Act at least levels the playing field a little bit because we're not obligated to tell a fighter what we're getting from a network and now we are, so a fighter getting $50,000 from a main event might not (have known) the promoter was getting $1 million from the network."

Beginning in 2004, McCain championed a pardon for the late Jack Johnson, the first African-American heavyweight world champion, long before President Donald Trump pardoned him earlier this year.

"He was important in everything in boxing -- Jack Johnson, the Ali Act," Arum said of McCain. "He was the boxing senator along with (retired Nevada Senator) Harry Reid."

Arum knew McCain for decades and recalled some of their time together.

"I remember him screaming at me ringside after the (Pernell) Whitaker-(Oscar) De La Hoya fight (in 1997) saying, 'What a robbery! Whitaker won the fight!' I shouted back at him, but he was a great fan."

McCain's passion for boxing also shone through at the outcome of the 2012 welterweight world title fight in which Timothy Bradley got an extraordinarily controversial decision against Manny Pacquiao to claim a welterweight title. McCain took his case to the floor of the Senate and advocated for more rigorous judging standards.

He also was no fan of mixed martial arts, once calling it "human cock fighting."

"He'd come to a lot of fights," Arum said. "We'd always put him in the commission seats and he'd always insist on paying for the tickets. I couldn't take the money because it wasn't [charged], so we took the money, added some on our own and gave it to charity. He'd pay $1,000, $5,000. He insisted on paying.

"He was a great American. I didn't agree with him a lot. He was too conservative for me, but you respected him because he believed in those things and he was the only guy who would go across the aisle and make deals with Democrats."

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks bid farewell to McCain on Twitter, posting a collage of photos of the senator at the ballpark in recent years.

In an interview last year, McCain said his greatest memory as an Arizona sports fan was Luis Gonzalez's walk-off hit off Mariano Rivera in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. On the opposite end of the spectrum, McCain tweeted his displeasure after the Dodgers celebrated winning the 2013 NL West title by jumping into the swimming pool at Chase Field.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who will shortly begin his 15th season with the Arizona Cardinals, tweeted his condolences.

The Phoenix Suns called McCain "an Arizona icon."

McCain would have turned 82 in four days.