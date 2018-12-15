The twists and turns of the Trevor Ariza trade that never really happened

Trevor Ariza began Friday as a member of the Phoenix Suns. He ended Friday as a member of the Phoenix Suns. But for a few brief hours, it looked like the 15th-year forward was going to be on the move. A deal that would've sent him to the Washington Wizards was completed, then fell apart in a fashion unlike we've ever seen before in the NBA. We'll let our reporters tell the tale, as only they can.

9:53 p.m. ET -- The Trade

The initial news of the deal sending Ariza to Washington -- one that wouldn't be able to be officially completed until Saturday, when Ariza becomes eligible to be traded -- broke right as the Wizards were wrapping up a 125-118 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The details of the proposed trade followed relatively quickly.

10:22 p.m. ET -- The Twist

However, as it turned out, it wasn't the people reporting the trade who were confused over which Brooks was being sent to Phoenix -- it was the people MAKING the trade.

10:57 p.m. ET -- The Jokes

With the trade's status up in the air, #NBATwitter did what it does best: make jokes about the entire thing.

Even NBA players got involved, including Grizzlies forward DJ Stephens, who was taken on an emotional roller coaster by the night's events.

11:06 p.m. ET -- The End

11:34 p.m. ET -- The Encore