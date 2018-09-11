UNC-UCF, WVU-NC State, ECU-Va. Tech games called off

With Hurricane Florence approaching the Carolinas, the West Virginia- NC State, East Carolina- Virginia Tech and UCF- North Carolina games scheduled for Saturday have been canceled, it was announced Tuesday.

Virginia Tech (No. 13), West Virginia (No. 14) and UCF (No. 18) are all ranked in the Top 25 heading into Week 3 action.

In a statement, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham called it "the sensible decision at this time'' with Florence's projected path carrying the storm through the state.

Hurricane Florence churned Tuesday toward an Eastern Seaboard landfall as as about 1.7 million people in three states were warned to get out of the way and millions more prepared for what could be one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the region in decades.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Florence remained a Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 140 mph, but it is expected to intensify to Category 5 status (157 mph or higher) prior to expected landfall late Thursday or early Friday.

This is the second straight season that a hurricane has forced the cancellation of a UCF game against a Power 5 opponent. Last season, UCF was unable to play Georgia Tech after Hurricane Irma hit Florida.

"The priority must be safety for everyone in the path of the hurricane," UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "Having been through similar situations the past two years, we certainly understand this decision. We wish UNC the best of luck through this storm and for the rest of the year."

Both schools are looking at the feasibility of rescheduling for this season but that remains highly unlikely. So does the prospect of replacing North Carolina with another team on the schedule.

In a statement, NC State said it worked with officials from West Virginia University, the ACC and emergency management personnel to "arrive at a decision in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and all parties involved."

NC State and West Virginia officials will try to reschedule the game. If they cannot, NC State will look for a replacement game to fill out the home schedule.

East Carolina, meanwhile, decided not to travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, for Saturday's game, citing imminent safety concerns before, during and after the storm. ECU said it hoped the game could be rescheduled for later this season.

Wake Forest also announced its Thursday night home game against Boston College has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. because of the impending hurricane. It will still air on ESPN. But officials at both schools and the ACC will continue to monitor the storm and make future adjustments if necessary.

Virginia will move its home game against Ohio from Charlottesville to Nashville, where the Cavaliers will use Vanderbilt's stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

"Our top priority is the safety of everyone involved and I appreciate the understanding of our fans," Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said. "We're extremely grateful to Vanderbilt University ... for graciously supporting our efforts."

Duke announced all weekend athletic home events are canceled as well. The team will leave for its road game at Baylor on Thursday, one day early, because it is their best opportunity to leave North Carolina before the storm hits.

In other college games affected by Hurricane Florence:

• Old Dominion is traveling by bus from Norfolk, Virginia, to Charlotte on Tuesday to prepare for their game Saturday. That contest remains on for now.

• Coastal Carolina's home game against Campbell will now be played at Campbell in Buies Creek, North Carolina, at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

• Robert Morris at James Madison has shifted from Saturday to Thursday (7 p.m. ET) in Harrisonburg.

• Elon at William & Mary has been postponed. The rescheduling of the CAA Football game may depend on FCS playoff scenarios.

• Tennessee State at Hampton has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

• Norfolk State at Liberty has been moved to Dec. 1. If Norfolk State makes the playoffs, the game would be canceled.

• Charleston Southern at The Citadel has been postponed until Nov. 29. The game will occur only if both teams do not qualify for the FCS playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.