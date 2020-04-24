Virtual NFL draft kicks off with Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas, but went virtual instead.

The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it emanated from Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.

But the selection process, even if it was remote, carried along as scheduled.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who was an overwhelming choice for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, was the expected top pick -- and that went to form.

The league began the draft with a thanks to health care workers, a moment of silence and advice to continue social distancing from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president's coronavirus task force.

The NFL also held a "Draftathon" at nfl.com/relief to raise money to fight the novel coronavirus.

This story will be updated throughout the draft. Please check back for updates.

First-round selections

In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Gerald Herbert/AP, File

1. Cincinnati Bengals -- QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions.

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs