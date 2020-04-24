Virtual NFL draft kicks off with Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow
The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas, but went virtual instead.
The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it emanated from Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.
But the selection process, even if it was remote, carried along as scheduled.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who was an overwhelming choice for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, was the expected top pick -- and that went to form.
The league began the draft with a thanks to health care workers, a moment of silence and advice to continue social distancing from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president's coronavirus task force.
The NFL also held a "Draftathon" at nfl.com/relief to raise money to fight the novel coronavirus.
This story will be updated throughout the draft. Please check back for updates.
First-round selections
1. Cincinnati Bengals -- QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions.
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs