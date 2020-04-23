Transcript for What will tonight's NFL draft look like?

We're gonna change gears here and talk about tonight's NFL draft it was supposed to be in Las Vegas. An extravagant event where players would take a boat ride onto the stage after being drafted. But now the NFL draft is going to be completely virtual for more on that we have an Isaak send a senior vice president of social responsibility for the NFL and T Higgins a wide receiver for the Clemson Tigers and a potential draft picks and I'm going to begin with you. Explain to us what tonight's NFL draft is going to look like. Sure thanks for having me out and it's it's going to be socially promote for the first time ever. Fully remotely to be life from the commissioners Eastman. And we're gonna happen you know almost 200 feeds going out to prospects. And coaches general manager's club owner has. Apple or broadcast networks it's going to be is going to be played quite as seen in quite a night out with a ton of technology. That we are we're hoping for the best. Yeah and you know you're gonna have a ton eyes on you when you're gonna make the most out of that the NFL's draft upon. Is going to be happening to which is aimed at raising funds for covad nineteen relief efforts yes. Yes you know this is something new we've never done this before the draft of sun obviously the NFL is all about getting back to the community. I don't engineer in tough times the floor and so this is a an opportunity. Learns antique and the only time we know people will be watching to really do some good and so the draft a sign will celebrate. The hard work of Frontline workers medical professionals everybody on the front line is I'm of this and an apple also trying to raise a little bit of money. Six charities that are benefiting and bans on animal com slash at least. To donate if they are able Leno obviously people are suffering great now. I'm but we're looking forward to providing a little bit of respite for our hands a little bit left it it's our time. You know it it's it's a win win in and speaking of the fans I mean they have been so desperate for any kind of sports talk a little bit about how important it is right now. For the NFL to get this draft online TV since it actually will be the only live sporting event on right now. Yeah I mean you lose it's incredibly important we think you know the and it felt we want to be in the business of unifying an inspiring people. We know that sports brings people together we know that all brings people together. And we want to just. How the moment in time we can do that for our fans and it's it's obviously been a tough go for every want to tackle for sports stands. We can do this track in a completely season remote way. You're keeping in line with all the guidelines of medical guidelines and the government guidelines I'm and so we thought it was the best thing follower. And bring people list is entertainment so to speak and media breaks from what everybody's dealing. Now I mean I'm sure it's a welcome break for so many and there are going to be a lot of people on pins and needles including our next guest he has that potential draft. TK against. Wide receiver from clan send a very excited tonight I'm sure sir Harry Phelan about a Nazi. Are you competence not anxious now rated get this not who we're really incidents in artists. No nervousness is though and men butterflies this smile miso -- route. Art where do you see yourself going in the draft that I have you envisioned it. No I have it you know. You know wherever I end up you know they're gonna get a good got so. Now you know and I'm sure you've thought about what the fall is gonna look like what challenges do you think you're going to be facing injure entering the week as a rookie. During a pandemic. And do you feel like your at a disadvantage. I mean. Yeah at a point in a way because you know weeks not mama doo doo rookie minicamp and you know that's that's where we're. You know. We they teaches auto plays itself the playbook it's so is going to be really really of course you know one in the playbook well you know your coaches there. You know give you information that you need to know but it on human amends in. It is good to zero you know get this June Soto right. Yeah and speaking of getting it started off right tells about how you are teaming up a hot wheels you're making a donation to the Boys and Girls Club Greenville, South Carolina. Talk about why hot wheels is so important to you. Did this the you know how who has always been a big part of my life. You know as the motivation you know from a I'm a mom in every Thomas or is that someone I was younger and they were always signal Wal-Mart and Bobby how let's you know. And now rookie Clint Bobo. So. He took. It is it's the way to give back into have a little in the stunted there as well are eighteen rewritten for you we cannot wait to see what happens tonight T an and a think you both for being with us we will be watching. The NFL draft starts tonight with round 1 at 8 eastern 5 Pacific right here on ABC it's also available on ESPN. And NFL network. Going to be a good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.