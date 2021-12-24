Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett seriously injured in car crash that killed passenger

The car veered off a Virginia road and rolled over, authorities said.

Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett is hospitalized in serious condition after a car crash in Virginia that also killed his passenger, authorities and team officials said.

The fatal crash occurred Thursday around 9:15 p.m. in Chantilly, when the car "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over," the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Everett, 29, was driving the car, a 2010 Nissan GT-R, according to the Washington Football Team.

His passenger, identified as Olivia Peters, 29, of Las Vegas was transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries, authorities said.

Everett is currently hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities and team officials said.

The cause of the single-car crash is under investigation.

Team officials said they are working with local authorities in the ongoing investigation.

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett," the team said in a statement. "A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy."

Washington Coach Ron Rivera also addressed the crash during a press briefing Friday.

"The only thing I want to say is that I was very saddened to hear the news," he said. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady, and go out to Deshazor and his family as well."

"It's a very difficult situation," he added. "We'll just let things go on, and let the police and the investigation go throughout and find out what happened."

Everett has been with the team since 2015, the same year he joined the NFL.