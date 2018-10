The Detroit Lions have traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick.

After two straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, the 30-year-old Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Tate will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The defending champion Eagles are 4-4 and in second place behind the Redskins in the NFC East.

The Lions had acquired defensive tackle Damon Harrison from the Giants Oct. 24.