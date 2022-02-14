Wife of Rams' Van Jefferson goes into labor during Super Bowl LVI

Samira Jefferson said before she hoped her water wouldn't break during the game.

The wife of the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson left SoFi on a stretcher Sunday after going into labor during the Super Bowl LVI, a team spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The news came hours after Samira Jefferson posted an Instagram Story from an interview with The Atlantic, during which she said she hoped her water wouldn't break during the game.

The NFL star confirmed the birth of his and Samira's second child on Instagram late Sunday. On his Story, he posted a photo of himself holding the newborn while in bed. He wrote, "x2!!!!!"

The Jeffersons are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Bella.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20 Sunday.

