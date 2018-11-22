This year, Ezekiel Elliott puts $21 -- not himself -- in Salvation Army kettle

DALLAS -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made a $21 donation into the Salvation Army kettle in the end zone after his 16-yard touchdown run on the team's first drive Thursday against the Redskins.

Two years ago, Elliott jumped into the kettle after a Thanksgiving touchdown run against the Buccaneers.

That jump earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct flag, although the NFL spared him a fine. Elliott, in turn, pledged $21,000 and encouraged fans to make $21 donations to match his uniform number. The Salvation Army said at the time that it led to a huge influx of donations in the immediate aftermath of the game.

This time, Elliott -- handed the cash in the end zone by a Cowboys staffer -- was not flagged, with the NFL having since relaxed rules on touchdown celebrations.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Elliott made another donation, picking up Dak Prescott and dropping him into the kettle after the quarterback's touchdown run. This time, the play drew an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.