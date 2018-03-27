How to download the call list that Facebook may have access to

Mar 27, 2018, 6:42 PM ET
PHOTO: March 25, 2015 file photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 summit in San Francisco. File-Josh EdelsonAFP/Getty Images
March 25, 2015 file photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 summit in San Francisco. Facebook shares plunged March 19, 2018 as the social media giant was pounded by criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm working for Donald Trump's presidential campaign harvested and misused data on 50 million members.

Facebook, which is now being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its privacy practices, recently said that Messenger and Facebook Lite users with Android phones who uploaded contacts and chose the "opt-in" option were having their call and text history logged.

Click here for Facebook's statement.

How to find out if you've given Facebook access to your call history

FTC opens investigation into Facebook data protections

So, how do you download the call history that Facebook may possibly have access to? See below:

1. Log in to your Facebook account.

2. In the right-hand corner of your News Feed, locate an arrow that displays a drop-down menu.

PHOTO: Log in to your Facebook account. In the right-hand corner of your News Feed, locate an arrow that displays a dropdown menu. Facebook
Log in to your Facebook account. In the right-hand corner of your News Feed, locate an arrow that displays a dropdown menu.

3. Click on Settings and click on "Download a copy of your Facebook data" at the bottom of the screen.

PHOTO: Click on Settings and click on Download a copy of your Facebook data at the bottom of the screen. Facebook
Click on Settings and click on "Download a copy of your Facebook data" at the bottom of the screen.

4. You will be taken to a new page, where you can click on "Start My Archive" to get a copy of what you've shared on the site, including private posts, photos and profile information. For Android users, this can include call or text logs as well.

5. The information is broken down into sections like Contact Info, Timeline, Messages, Videos, Ads and more.

PHOTO: You will be taken to a new page, where you can click on Start My Archive to get a copy of what youve shared on the site.Facebook
You will be taken to a new page, where you can click on "Start My Archive" to get a copy of what you've shared on the site.

Facebook says it does not collect the content of the logged calls.

Comments