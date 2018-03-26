How to find out if you've given Facebook access to your call history

With the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigating Facebook's privacy practices, the company has now acknowledged that Messenger and Facebook Lite users with Android phones, who uploaded contacts and chose the "opt-in" option, did have their call and text history logged.

So, how do you check to see whether you've given Facebook access to your call history?

1. Open the Messenger app on your Android.

2. Tap on your profile picture.

3. Scroll down to tap People, which will bring you to a new screen.

4. On that screen, make sure "Sync Contacts" has been turned off.

5. If Sync Contacts is on, you've opted in. Switch to off if you do not want to opt in.

Facebook says it does not collect the content of the logged calls.