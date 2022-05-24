NOAA forecasts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

This would be the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic, with up to 21 named storms this year.

Ten storms could become hurricanes, the agency said. Three to six storms may reach category 3, 4 or 5.

2022 may also become the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

"The increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several climate factors, including the ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon," NOAA said in a press release.

A summary infographic shows hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. NOAA

NOAA predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

"As we reflect on another potentially busy hurricane season, past storms — such as Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the New York metro area ten years ago —remind us that the impact of one storm can be felt for years," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

Spinrad added, "Since Sandy, NOAA's forecasting accuracy has continued to improve, allowing us to better predict the impacts of major hurricanes to lives and livelihoods."