Sunday on 'This Week':​ Gov. Mike DeWine, Rep. Val Demings This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 6.

This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz has been traveling across the country talking to a wide swath of voters as the 2020 election enters its final stretch. Sunday, Raddatz anchors a special edition of "This Week" from Boulder, Colorado, and brings us the voice of the voters, as well as interviews with Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

Plus, as part of an upcoming special ABC News series, Raddatz brings us a report from Ferguson, Missouri, as the nation grapples with nationwide protests and racial injustice.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week's politics, live from Boulder, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks and former editor of the Denver Post Greg Moore.

