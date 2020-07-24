Sunday on “This Week”:​ Mark Meadows, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 26.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Mark Meadows in his first Sunday show interview since becoming White House Chief of Staff. Plus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., joins to discuss the COVID-19 threat and the deployment of federal law enforcement agents to her state, exclusively on “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Sara Fagen, and Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.