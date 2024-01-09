1 arrested after vehicle crashes into exterior White House gate

The driver was taken into custody, officials said.

One person has been arrested after a vehicle collided with an exterior gate at the White House complex on Monday during rush hour, according to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service confirmed the incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. ET, and the driver was taken into custody.

Secret Service, D.C. Police, and Fire and EMS are all assisting in the investigation. Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

U.S. Secret Service police investigate near a vehicle that hit a security barrier at a entry point for the White House complex, Jan. 8, 2024, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

This isn’t the first collision near the white House involving a vehicle. In May, a rented box truck crashed into a security barrier near the White House.

