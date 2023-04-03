1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in hookah bar parking lot in Fayetteville, North Carolina

An altercation inside the lounge spilled into the parking lot, officials said.

One person was shot and killed, and four others were injured after a shooting outside of a hookah bar in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday night.

At about 10:55 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, Fayetteville Police said in a statement. One male victim died on the scene, and four others were transported to a local hospital, officials said.

A view of the parking lot outside V Luxx Hookah Lounge, where one person was shot and killed in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Fayetteville Police Department

One of the four hospitalized people was in critical condition, and the other three victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the shooting, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that an altercation occurred inside the hookah lounge, then escalated to a shooting outside in the parking lot, according to authorities.